Montgomery city employee injured after sanitation truck hit by gunfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a city employee was injured by shattered glass when gunshots struck the sanitation truck he was riding in. The incident happened Monday afternoon in the area of Fuller Road and Williams Road, according to police.

The sanitation truck drove to the 1700 block of Congressman WL Dickenson Drive, the location of the Montgomery Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, where police and medics responded around 3:40 p.m.

Investigators were told the sanitation truck was damaged by gunfire and that occupant suffered minor injuries as a result of the shattered glass.

It’s unclear who fired the shots or why. An investigation is ongoing.

