Montgomery mayoral candidate qualifying deadline today

Council members decided to postpone a vote that could equally divide the federal funds between the city’s nine council districts.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to file a statement for candidacy for the office of the Mayor of Montgomery and city council is today.

The deadline is at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday for potential candidates to file their statement of candidacy for the election that will be held on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Montgomery residents will vote for the mayor’s office and all nine city council seats.

