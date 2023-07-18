Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash now identified

Thearthis House, 22, is charged with second degree robbery.
Thearthis House, 22, is charged with second degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified a robbery suspect who led police in a chase early Monday morning in a stolen vehicle.

According to MPD, at about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive regarding a robbery. The suspect, Thearthis House,22, stole a vehicle during the robbery.

A short time later, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-85 southbound near Ann Street. However, House refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. MPD stated that the pursuit ended with a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mulberry Street and West Fourth Street.

House then fled the vehicle and, after a short foot pursuit, was taken into custody.

House was charged with 2nd-degree robbery and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

Attorneys for an Alabama inmate on death row asked a federal appeals court Monday to block his...
Alabama inmate asks appeals court to block his execution, citing state’s past problems
FILE - The seal of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is seen before an FCC meeting to...
Cybersecurity labeling for smart devices aims to help people choose those less vulnerable to hacking
Read the label – all federally compliant car seats should say that they conform to all...
Hospital warns counterfeit car seats are on the rise – here’s what to look for
Wildfire smoke concentration will come down significantly on Wednesday.
The details behind the Canadian wildfire smoke in Alabama’s sky
Firefighters Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at Fire Station 9 on July 12, 2023.
1 Birmingham firefighter has died after 2 were shot at Fire Station 9