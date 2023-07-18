Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash now identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has identified a robbery suspect who led police in a chase early Monday morning in a stolen vehicle.

According to MPD, at about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4900 block of Plaza Drive regarding a robbery. The suspect, Thearthis House,22, stole a vehicle during the robbery.

A short time later, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-85 southbound near Ann Street. However, House refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. MPD stated that the pursuit ended with a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mulberry Street and West Fourth Street.

House then fled the vehicle and, after a short foot pursuit, was taken into custody.

House was charged with 2nd-degree robbery and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

