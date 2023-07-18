‘The Other Boys of Summer’ showing at Riverwalk Stadium Tuesday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are showing a screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, “The Other Boys of Summer.”

Anyone with a ticket to Tuesday night’s game will be admitted to the showing and the special panel led by the film’s director Lauren Meyer. The gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the show begins at 5:00 p.m.

“The Other Boys of Summer” is a documentary that spotlights the players of the Negro Leagues and their impact on the Civil rights movement.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.