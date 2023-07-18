Overcoming Poverty: 2 Alabama school sports teams win despite lack of access

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What is poverty? One definition given by Merriam-Webster defines the term as “scarcity,” but what does that look like in high school athletics? For two central Alabama high schools, it looks likes the lack of access to equitable facilities, and yet they have still found ways to rise above the competition.

Brewbaker Tech’s softball team is coming off of its first-ever state title, sweeping Ardmore in the Class 5A championship series. Second-year head coach Chris Steiner couldn’t be happier for her team.

“I’m so proud of them. I’m so happy for them,” she said.

The journey to get to that point wasn’t easy, though, with obstacles standing between Steiner, her team and the championship.

“Last year, our motto was ‘no one cares, work harder,’ and that really was true,” the Steiner said.

The Rams softball team is operating successfully despite the absence of a home field or even facilities to practice and play.

“When I first took the job, and we had no weight room, we don’t have a field, we don’t have anywhere to practice when it rains. So I was really just in awe of all the previous years and them just fielding the team and having a team and building a program,” Steiner said.

The nomadic Rams have shifted back and forth between Montgomery’s Patterson and Lagoon parks and, at times, splitting one gym with nine other sports on campus for practice. Steiner attributes this year’s team accomplishment to “resiliency” and “determination.”

“They weren’t going to be stopped. And not having our own field, it’s OK,” she said.

Meanwhile, 35 miles north of Montgomery in the historic town of Tuskegee, Lawrence O’Neal reflects on the type of community he’s immersed himself into as head football coach.

“Blue-collar community people work here. it’s really a place that could be a gold mine,” said O’Neal, the head football coach at BTW-Tuskegee High School.

On campus, a small room behind the basketball gym houses the weight room being used by the football team for summer workouts. It’s a room with just a handful of lifting racks and years-old dumbbells. O’Neal, son of legendary Alabama high school football coach Jackie O’Neal, makes no excuses about the state of their facilities.

“Nobody’s going to ask you what you had in life, did you grow up without a silver spoon? They’re just going to ask you what the results are. We don’t make excuses,” O’Neal explained.

In a weight room with just six lifting racks, O’Neal says they have more than enough. He also says they have the necessary tools with a football field and footballs to get the job done, even if they’re not all in the best condition.

“We might not have the state-of-the-art stuff, but we’re going to make do,” said O’Neal.

Comparatively, BTW-Tuskegee shares a region with schools like Andalusia, Montgomery Academy, and Montgomery Catholic, all schools with upgraded facilities. Despite all of that, BTW-Tuskegee defeated Montgomery Academy last season on the road.

“They might have bells and whistles, but the thing is we can’t make excuses,” he said.

It’s that mindset that pushed the Golden Eagles to make their own history in historic Tuskegee. The school won its first playoff game in school history, in just its second-ever playoff game. BTW-Tuskegee also hosted its first playoff game in school history when Anniston traveled down to Tuskegee.

“It was really exciting to see just the growth of the kids throughout each and every week because we got better every week,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal says the Golden Eagles now talk of goals which include not only making the playoffs but winning their region and going to the state championship.

So, what does “overcoming poverty” look like in high school athletics? Both O’Neal and Steiner say that winning can be a cure. But they more so say the mentalities instilled in their teams are what helped them overcome their individual challenges.

“When they leave these halls, when they leave this football field, ain’t nobody going to care about the excuses that they made. They’re just going to care about the results,” O’Neal said.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association has a revenue sharing plan that’s given out over $21 million to its member schools since 2009. Last year, that plan saw $2 million distributed to member schools.

