Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Potential candidates submit paperwork for Montgomery mayor, City Council

Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love has named the people who have filed paperwork in the...
Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love has named the people who have filed paperwork in the races for Montgomery’s mayor and City Council.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love has named the people who have filed paperwork in the races for Montgomery’s mayor and City Council on Aug. 22.

These are not the official candidates, as the Montgomery Election Center is still verifying signatures. That process is expected to be completed Wednesday, after which an official candidate list will be released.

The four who submitted paperwork in the mayoral race are current Mayor Steven Reed, Marcus McNeal, Barrett Gilbreath and Victorrus Felder.

Those who filed for the City Council races are as follows:

District 1: Ed Grimes

District 2: Julie Beard, Marquetta Johnson, Eric Satcher, Richard Williams

District 3: Marche’ Johnson, Patricia June

District 4: Kahlia Bell, Audrey Billups-Graham, Oscar Boykin Jr., Terance “Watchdog” Dawson, Franetta Riley

District 5: Cornelius “CC” Calhoun, Aundrey Ruffin

District 6: Oronde Mitchell

District 7: Ja’mel Brown, George Childress, Charles Dillihay, Andrew Szymanski, Christopher Turner

District 8: Terrell Anderson, Johnny Cotton, Glen Pruitt Jr.

District 9: Charles Jinright, Darlene Skier

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Thearthis House, 22, is charged with second degree robbery.
Montgomery robbery suspect caught after chase, crash now identified
Alexander City police officer Sheronda Cross was charged with two counts of domestic violence.
Alexander City police officer, others charged with domestic violence

Latest News

FILE - Spectators watch from the gallery as the Alabama Senate convenes for the 2023...
Alabama lawmakers to negotiate construction of new Statehouse
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
FILE - Evan Milligan, center, plaintiff in Merrill v. Milligan, an Alabama redistricting case...
Alabama rushes to adopt new congressional map amid disagreement on what district should look like
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. House...
GOP and FBI are at odds as Republicans move to stop the agency’s new headquarters after Trump probes