Potential candidates submit paperwork for Montgomery mayor, City Council

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love has named the people who have filed paperwork in the races for Montgomery’s mayor and City Council on Aug. 22.

These are not the official candidates, as the Montgomery Election Center is still verifying signatures. That process is expected to be completed Wednesday, after which an official candidate list will be released.

The four who submitted paperwork in the mayoral race are current Mayor Steven Reed, Marcus McNeal, Barrett Gilbreath and Victorrus Felder.

Those who filed for the City Council races are as follows:

District 1: Ed Grimes

District 2: Julie Beard, Marquetta Johnson, Eric Satcher, Richard Williams

District 3: Marche’ Johnson, Patricia June

District 4: Kahlia Bell, Audrey Billups-Graham, Oscar Boykin Jr., Terance “Watchdog” Dawson, Franetta Riley

District 5: Cornelius “CC” Calhoun, Aundrey Ruffin

District 6: Oronde Mitchell

District 7: Ja’mel Brown, George Childress, Charles Dillihay, Andrew Szymanski, Christopher Turner

District 8: Terrell Anderson, Johnny Cotton, Glen Pruitt Jr.

District 9: Charles Jinright, Darlene Skier

