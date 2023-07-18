Advertise
‘Quarterback’ named No. 1 show on Netflix, renewed for second season

Patrick Mahomes Netflix debut off to hot start
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds his daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Netflix series “Quarterback” that outlines the ups and downs of three different NFL quarterbacks, including Kansas City’s own, has reached the top of the charts.

Per Netflix, the series had 3,300,000 views and 21,400,000 hours watched within the week of July 10-16.

Tuesday, Netflix announced the hot new release has claimed the No. 1 spot in the United States since its release on July 12.

The show’s executive producer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning revealed “Quarterback” was renewed for a second season on the Pat McAfee Show.

Manning added that he would “love to document three different types of quarterbacks again at three different points of their careers.”

READ MORE: Mahomes talks football, family and legacy after Netflix ‘Quarterback’ debut

