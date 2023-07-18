Selma mayor proposes $22.6M budget, possible tax increase

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma City Council was presented a $22.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 at Monday night’s meeting.

Mayor James Perkins said he is in favor of consolidating city departments. He said he wants there to just be five departments: public works, public buildings, cemetery, landfill and recreation.

The mayor also recommended a possible tax increase.

He compared the city’s millage rate to other communities in Alabama. Selma was at the bottom of his list.

“It says to me that we have made a conscious decision to not fund progress,” said Perkins. “And I think the consequence of that is many cities are outgrowing Selma.”

A tax increase would have to pass in a special election.

The mayor said next year, fiscal year 2024-2025, could be a crisis year.

“If we don’t come up with revenue to sustain what we’re doing, we will end up having to lay people off and cut back on services. And that would not be good for us right now, especially while we’re in a recovery mode from the tornado and the damage that we received in that disaster,” Perkins said.

To prevent this, the mayor said the city is intentionally planning and looking for new sources of revenue.

The City Council plans to vote on this proposed budget before Aug. 1.

