Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma mayor proposes $22.6M budget, possible tax increase

Selma's mayor is proposing a combination of spending cuts and tax increases in his latest proposed budget.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma City Council was presented a $22.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 at Monday night’s meeting.

Mayor James Perkins said he is in favor of consolidating city departments. He said he wants there to just be five departments: public works, public buildings, cemetery, landfill and recreation.

The mayor also recommended a possible tax increase.

He compared the city’s millage rate to other communities in Alabama. Selma was at the bottom of his list.

“It says to me that we have made a conscious decision to not fund progress,” said Perkins. “And I think the consequence of that is many cities are outgrowing Selma.”

A tax increase would have to pass in a special election.

The mayor said next year, fiscal year 2024-2025, could be a crisis year.

“If we don’t come up with revenue to sustain what we’re doing, we will end up having to lay people off and cut back on services. And that would not be good for us right now, especially while we’re in a recovery mode from the tornado and the damage that we received in that disaster,” Perkins said.

To prevent this, the mayor said the city is intentionally planning and looking for new sources of revenue.

The City Council plans to vote on this proposed budget before Aug. 1.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘This is a tedious process’: Hoover PD combing though evidence in Carlee Russell case
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Due to the type of work performed, daytime lane closures are needed for the visibility and...
I-85 lane closures near Montgomery, Macon County line
Former Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes will not go to prison for his theft of property conviction.
Former Alabama lawmaker avoids prison for theft conviction
Tuskegee native Juel Taylor, director of "They Cloned Tyrone"
Tuskegee native’s film directorial debut showing at Capri Theatre in Montgomery

Latest News

Two central Alabama high schools lack access to equitable facilities, yet they have still found...
Overcoming Poverty: 2 Alabama school sports teams win despite lack of access
Overcoming Poverty: 2 Alabama school sports teams win despite lack of access
Selma mayor proposes $22.6M budget for coming year
Overcoming Poverty: Small Alabama town’s school has big aspirations