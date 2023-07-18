Tigers, Aggies headline SEC Football Media Days Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The unofficial start to the College Football season kicked off in Nashville, Tennessee. SEC Football Media Days festivities began with the SEC State of the League Address by League Commissioner Greg Sankey. A myriad of topics covered by Sankey including National legislation of Name, Image, and Likeness.

“Empty commitments from NIL agreements that provided more questions than answers,” Sankey said. “And other behaviors in this space, and other concerns in this space that cause concerns and rightfully so. The reality is our student-athletes should deserve something better, than a patch work of state laws that support their Name, Image, Likeness of this activity if support is the right word.”

The LSU Tigers enter the 2023-24 season with aspirations of reaching the SEC Championship game for the second straight year. To reach Atlanta, the Tigers may have to win a second straight game against the Crimson Tide of Alabama.

“If you want easy, find another league,” Kelly said. “To me this is why I came to the SEC. To have this competition week in week out. If they let us play 12 SEC games, I’d play 12, I really would.

I know it sounds crazy, but to me it’s about playing those games every single week and getting the opportunity to see the kind of teams we have in the SEC.”

Texas A&M enters the season as one of the four most talented teams within the league. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher dispelled any coaching hot seat rumors of his coaching tenure in College Station.

“You say hot seat. My own success motivates me more,” Fisher said. “I say this from within, coaches put more pressure more than anyone else out there. What you say how you say it it doesn’t affect, we don’t listen to it, you can’t, things that don’t matter. We know what we have to do and how to do it. But you want to have success for first your players, two the people that work for ya and three your fans.”

The Missouri Tigers aim to reach a bowl game this season. Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz aims for me with talented wide out Luther Burden back in Columbia this season, even if talk surrounding the season was overshadowed by a love of cinnamon rolls.

“We’re gonna see if we can get Uber eats, I’m a connoisseur of cinnamon rolls, and I’ll be more than happy to put that on Twitter on which one I think is good,” Drinkwitz said when recommended a local eatery in Nashville.

SEC Media Days continues Tuesday with Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

