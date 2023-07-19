14-year-old reported missing in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child.

A statewide alert says 14-year-old Klarissa King was last seen Monday afternoon in the area of Hilltop Farm Road in Prattville. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or call 911.

Klarissa is described as 5 feet tall and approximately 114 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. It’s not known what she was last wearing, but it may have been green slides.

