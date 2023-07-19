2022 Alexander City murder suspect captured in Chicago

CHICAGO (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2022 Alexander City homicide investigation has been found more than 700 miles away in the city of Chicago, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Dental “Lil Man” Davis had been sought since early January for the Dec. 29, 2022 murder of an unidentified victim.

The suspect was captured by the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday. The USMS had gotten a number of tips about the fugitive case and said a recent anonymous CrimeStoppers tip is being credited with pinpointing Davis’ location.

Davis is being charged with capital murder. A motive for the homicide has not been released.

It’s also unclear when Davis will be extradited back to Alabama to face charges.

