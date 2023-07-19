ALEA encouraging drivers to slow down on rural roads

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 2 5% of Alabama’s traffic crashes happen on rural roads. That added up to nearly 4,500 crashes last year. ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said they continue to see issues with these rural roads.

To raise awareness, is participating in a national campaign called Slow Down and Save Lives.

“You have routes whee sometimes the road conditions may not be optimal, so you may not have the best road conditions in conjunction with there’s low traffic volume,” said Burkett.

Burkett said rural roads typically have a speed limit of 45 mph, but manty drivers often exceed that limit, even when they are unfamiliar with the area.

“Especially if you get on a rural road that you are not familiar with, you may want to drive slower than the posted speed limit because of the way the road is designed. Give yourself plenty of time, be patient, don’t get in a hurry because, again, we see things along these rural routes, speed being one of them, because there may be tighter turns, there may be more curves in the roadway,” he said.

Around 2,000 crashes have already been recorded on rural roads in Alabama so far this year, claiming 49 lives. Burkett said he hopes ALEA’s campaign will help.

