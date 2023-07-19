Andalusia man charged with kidnapping

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Andalusia man was arrested last week after police say they found a missing woman in his home.

Andalusia police say Jimmy Jackson Jr., 43, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic violence second/assault. He is being held on $250,000 bail.

According to police and the arrest report, officers got a report of a missing woman on Thursday. The investigation led them to Jackson’s house, where officers say a resident let them in. Police say while they were talking to this person, Jackson emerged from a room and padlocked the door behind him.

The arrest warrant states they forced their way into the room and found the missing woman. Police say she had been cut on her arm and leg.

The woman told officers she had been restrained in the home since July 2, according to police.

Investigators say Jackson and the victim know each other.

