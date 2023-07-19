Advertise
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 11-month-old in Texas

Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public's help with finding a baby who is supposed to be in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who is supposed to be in the custody of Child Protective Services.(Tyler police)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Police in Tyler, Texas, have asked for the public’s help with finding a baby who has not been surrendered by his mother to the custody of Child Protective Services.

Officials said the Tyler Police Department received a report on July 14 at 1:30 p.m. from Child Protective Services stating they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into custody from a West Mims Street residence.

The child was not at the residence and is now believed to be in the custody of his 26-year-old mother, Tarhondia Jackson, according to Tyler police.

A Smith County judge has issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Authorities say the child is 2 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

Jackson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The baby is believed to be with his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, though she was supposed to...
The baby is believed to be with his mother, Tarhondia Jackson, though she was supposed to surrender him to CPS.(TEXAS DPS)

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Tyler police at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

