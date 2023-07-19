Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Grady

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found Tuesday morning.

According to the MCSO’s Capt. Randy Pollard, the body was found at the corner of Moore Road and Highway 94 in Grady.

No other details were immediately available about the man’s identity.

An autopsy is currently being conducted to determine what caused the man’s death.

