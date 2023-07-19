Advertise
Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Grady

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has opened a death investigation after a man's body was found Tuesday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found Tuesday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a man’s body was found Tuesday morning.

According to the MCSO’s Capt. Randy Pollard, the body was found at the corner of Moore Road and Highway 94 in Grady.

No other details were immediately available about the man’s identity.

An autopsy is currently being conducted to determine what caused the man’s death.

