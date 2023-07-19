Debate over youth curfew idea allows young people to speak out on the issue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -A debate-style discussion about the idea of implementing a curfew for young people in Montgomery is planned for Wednesday night. It’s called the “Community Youth Debate.” The idea is to provide a platform for young people to express their thoughts on this curfew idea that would directly impact them.

Last week, Montgomery City Councilwoman Marche Johnson said she plans to bring a proposed curfew ordinance before a committee after a rash of crimes that involved teenagers and children, including a break-in at the Montgomery Crisis Center and an 8-year-old who stole a car at gunpoint. The curfew would apply to those 17 and younger, and there would be separate curfews for school nights, weekends, and holidays.

Johnson is expected to be a part of Wednesday’s discussion, along with Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert and other community leaders. It’s hosted by a group called “Destiny Driven.”

The “Community Youth Debate” is set to start at 5:30 this evening at the New Covenant Church of the Living, located at 1506 Madison Ave.

