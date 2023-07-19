Different Congressional maps pass out of legislative committees

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday marked the second day of the special legislative session, and lawmakers have made progress on drawing a new congressional map. The Supreme Court says the state’s current congressional map violates the Voting Rights Act.

Senate Republicans are supporting a new proposed congressional map called the Livingston Congressional Plan 2. In this proposed map, the Black voter population is 57% in District 7 and 38% in District 2.

Democrats say the map will not meet the court’s requirements.

“They don’t give all of Alabama’s citizens a seat at the table for their voices to be heard,” said Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile County.

There are Republicans who take issue with this plan.

“Putting 90% of the county in one district and 10% in the other. My public, my elected officials back in Etowah County want the county kept whole,” said Sen. Andrew Jones, R-Etowah County.

Sen. Steve Livingston won’t speak about his map until it is in front of the entire Senate body Wednesday.

In the House, a committee passed another proposal called the Community of Interest Plan from Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile County.

“The Community Interest Map has a 42.45% Black voting age population in the second district,” said Pringle.

In this map, District 7 would have a 51.55% Black voting age population.

“In my plan, the Black Belt is only in two districts. It’s only two districts now,” said Pringle.

The United States Supreme Court calls the Black Belt a community of interest.

“But you’re cracking it at the worst part of it, which is right through Dallas County and Perry and Wilcox. So why would you come with a map that cracks the Black Belt?” said Rep. Prince Chestnut, D-Dallas County.

Based on both maps that Republicans support, Democrats expect an intervention.

“The courts may take an approach to have a demographer and a special masher to draw all of Alabama’s districts and I wouldn’t be opposed to that,” said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels, D-Madison County.

Both maps will be debated and voted on in their respective chambers Wednesday. Other maps can be introduced on the floor.

The deadline to pass a map is this Friday, with a Republican supermajority, it’s likely either of these maps will receive final passage.

You can find all the proposed maps on the legislature’s website.

