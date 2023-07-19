Excessive heat and humidity through Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brutal and dangerous heat and humidity will dominate the forecast through the end of the workweek. Unfortunately there won’t be much, if any, relief from the heat in the form of rain and thunderstorms.

The heat index will push well above 100 degrees through Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Today could feature a shower or storm east of I-65 as a weakening thunderstorm complex dives southward out of Tennessee. Most everyone should stay completely dry though. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 90s. It will feel like it’s up around 103 to 108 degrees.

The forecast for tomorrow will be nearly identical with plenty of sun, no rain chance and highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat indices will again be up between 104 and 109 degrees.

The extreme heat will last through Friday before backing off this weekend. High temperatures will go from the upper 90s to near 100 on Friday to the lower 90s this weekend. The heat index on Friday will again soar up into the 104 to 110 range.

The heat backs off this weekend with showers and storms back in the forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

The heat between today and Friday will be up in that dangerous range. It’s the kind of heat that can lead to heat-related illnesses in even the healthiest of people. It will be imperative to practice heat safety and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the afternoon hours.

The drop in temperatures for the weekend comes courtesy of showers and storms returning to the forecast as the pattern shifts. The chance of rain will be higher on Saturday up around 50-60%. Sunday’s rain chance is sitting around 40% for now.

Showers and storms are a good bet Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

The exact rain chances will likely change again at least somewhat as we progress through the week and get a better handle on how things will evolve. A return to dry weather with a good deal of sunshine is looking probable heading into next week. High temperatures will likely return to the middle 90s as next week moves along.

