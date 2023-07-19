Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County

Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man serving a 20-year sentence escaped from a job location in Winston County early Wednesday morning.

Joseph Ray Perkins left an assigned job location in Haleyville at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Perkins is described as a five-foot-one, 170 pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black sweatpants, blue short sleeve t-shirt with a black stripe on the back and brown boots.

He was sentenced to 20 years for first-degree theft of property on October 2, 2019.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Perkins is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery city employee was injured by shattered glass after the sanitation truck they were...
Montgomery city employee injured after sanitation truck hit by gunfire
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
U.S. Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to...
Former Montgomery County jail officer arrested on contraband, bribery charges
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Montgomery police are investigating two separate overnight shootings.
2 separate overnight shootings under investigation in Montgomery

Latest News

Delange Harris was found dead in 2011. Since this, his murderer has not been found.
PODCAST: What happened to Delange Harris?
Montgomery community youth debate on implementing curfews
Morning Smile: ALEA asks for your help in 10th annual Americas best looking cruiser contest
A debate-style discussion about the idea of implementing a curfew for young people in...
Debate over youth curfew idea allows young people to speak out on the issue