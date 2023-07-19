Advertise
List of qualified Montgomery mayoral, city council candidates released

Potential candidates have filed paperwork to run in the Montgomery mayoral and City Council races.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love has released the finalized list of people whose names will be on the upcoming ballot for Montgomery mayor and city council races.

Those whose names were released on Tuesday as unofficial candidates while the Montgomery Election Center worked to verify signatures will all be included on the ballot for their respective race, Love’s office confirmed.

The four candidates who submitted paperwork and qualified to run in the mayoral race are incumbent Mayor Steven Reed, Marcus McNeal, Barrett Gilbreath and Victorrus Felder.

Those who filed and qualified for Montgomery City Council races include:

District 1: Ed Grimes

District 2: Julie Beard, Marquetta Johnson, Eric Satcher, Richard Williams

District 3: Marche’ Johnson, Patricia June

District 4: Kahlia Bell, Audrey Billups-Graham, Oscar Boykin Jr., Terance “Watchdog” Dawson, Franetta Riley

District 5: Cornelius “CC” Calhoun, Aundrey Ruffin

District 6: Oronde Mitchell

District 7: Ja’mel Brown, George Childress, Charles Dillihay, Andrew Szymanski, Christopher Turner

District 8: Terrell Anderson, Johnny Cotton, Glen Pruitt Jr.

District 9: Charles Jinright, Darlene Skier

Election Day for the 2023 Montgomery Municipal Election will be held on Aug. 22.

