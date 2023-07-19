Man convicted in Brambletts’ deaths pleads guilty to drug test-related charge

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The man convicted in the 2019 deaths of the Auburn announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, has been sentenced for another charge.

Johnston Taylor, 20, pleaded guilty to illegal use of synthetic urine.

Court records state he tried to use a bottle of urine with a hand warmer wrapped around it to fool an alcohol or drug screening. The screening is a condition of Taylor’s bail from his six counts of possession of child porn charges from last year.

The filings state he was sentenced to six months in the Lee County jail with credit for 46 days already served.

Taylor’s sentence for the Brambletts’ deaths is unknown to his youthful offender status.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.