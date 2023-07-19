Advertise
Man killed in Dallas County crash Monday

The crash happened on Alabama 22 near mile marker 13, about 10 miles west of Selma.
The crash happened on Alabama 22 near mile marker 13, about 10 miles west of Selma.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man is dead after a Monday evening crash in Dallas County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when the 2003 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Robert E. Thompson, 22, struck the rear of a trailer that was being towed by the 1996 Chevrolet 1500 pickup driven by Cletus E. Verhoff, 69, of Orrville.

After the initial crash, the Pontiac collided head-on with the 1999 Ford F-350 pickup driven by Errol T. Boglin, 58, of Valley Grande. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 22 near mile marker 13, about 10 miles west of Selma. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

