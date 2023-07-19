Missing Montgomery woman located Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing Montgomery woman is safe and has been located on Tuesday, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers announced on July 13 that Calvinette Dixon, 36, had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on Friday, June 30 in Montgomery.

No further information is available.

