Missing Montgomery woman located Tuesday

Calvinette Dixon had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on...
Calvinette Dixon had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on June 30.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A missing Montgomery woman is safe and has been located on Tuesday, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

CrimeStoppers announced on July 13 that Calvinette Dixon, 36, had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on Friday, June 30 in Montgomery.

No further information is available.

A Montgomery city employee was injured by shattered glass after the sanitation truck they were...
