Montgomery City Council approves pedestrian bridge for downtown EJI project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A previously unannounced project by the Equal Justice Initiative is in the works for downtown Montgomery.

The EJI, which built the Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum, is now planning what it calls a “cultural center.”

The group hinted at the project at Tuesday’s City Council meeting when it requested approval to construct a new pedestrian bridge over Montgomery Street.

The council gave the thumbs up on constructing the bridge, although they did ask EJI to continue talking to the community and business leaders.

The project would not be far from businesses like Hilltop Public House. The bar’s co-owner raised questions during the meeting.

“I would just like to understand more what the impact is,” said Will O’Connor with Hilltop. “I certainly hope it would be positive, and I would expect it to be positive.”

O’Connor showed some concern over the development.

“You’re talking about foot traffic on the street, but they proposing to build a bridge to keep people off of the street,” he said.

EJI says the “cultural center” would teach about racial justice. The bridge would connect the center to a parking area.

“Our request is for approval tonight for this narrow part of the project, being the pedestrian bridge, so that we can keep things moving,” said Stephen Seabolt, a learning and engagement specialist with EJI.

Many people had signs supporting the project at the council meeting.

#HappeningNow Signs of support for the Equal Justice Initiative’s proposed “pedestrian overpass” on Montgomery Street. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/HXg70QSjId — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) July 18, 2023

The Hilltop owner also supports EJI’s effort, even calling it a “wonderful looking project,” but he was worried about the lack of information leading up to the council meeting. He said the meeting was the first time he saw the renderings.

Councilman Clay McInnis agreed that the business community should be involved.

“We’re not trying to impede progress. What we’re trying to do is just open the conversation with the neighbors. That’s all we’re doing,” McInnis said.

The EJI spokesperson said he agreed.

“We certainly want to have those conversations,” Seabolt said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.