Overcoming Poverty: Alabama farmers get creative to do what they love

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Farm life is not an easy life, there are so many things that are out of your control. Farmers have to deal with unpredictable weather, up and down markets, trouble finding labor, and huge costs for the machines it takes to run a farm.

“It’s sun up to sunset,” said Pike Road farmer Terri Handey with Handey’s Farm and Nursery. “Hot, cold, rain, no matter what, you still have to be out there.”

“One of the biggest challenges for us and really all farms is labor, finding consistent labor,” said Auburn farmer Beth Hornsby with Hornsby Farms. “It’s really hard to do the work we do day in and day out in 100-plus degree weather.”

They aren’t alone in their struggles. Farming is a huge part of Alabama’s economy. According to the Alabama Farmers Federation, Alabama has more than 38,000 farms that cover more than 8 million acres and have a $70 billion dollar economic impact on our state.

“We have to eat,” said Max Runge, an Extension Professor at Auburn University. “That’s where our food comes from.”

He says for some farmers, all this work isn’t worth it anymore.

“There’s always the weather. Sometimes it’s too wet, too dry, too cold, too warm. We’ve seen it all in the last year. Our commodity prices are down anywhere from 20-50% from a year ago. Interest rates are another thing hitting people in agriculture.”

Even with all those challenges, Handey’s Farm and Nursery in Pike Road had to face a challenge they never expected. Terri Handey’s husband passed away unexpectedly this year. They were a team on the farm.

Like most farmers, Terri Handey faces a number of financial challenges. She's now facing another challenge she never expected. (WSFA)

“But thank God he gave me two boys,” said Handey. “With their help we’re continuing Nick’s legacy. But it’s complicated. Problems every day. Trying to remember and look back at the paperwork and the checkbooks. Where did we get this from? Where did we get the irrigation from.”

She could have called it quits and done something else. But she knew how much Nick loved this place.

“I had people tell me you could lease the building or try something else. But I was like, what? This is what I’ve been doing. It’s all I know. Sometimes I think he’s laughing at the struggles, but mostly I think he’s pleased.”

To be a good farmer, you really do need to be a jack of all trades.

“First of all, you have to be a good businessman or woman,” said Runge. “They have to pay attention to markets and the weather. They have to be able to repair stuff and be aware of what’s going on in the rest of the world.”

Back at the Hornsby Farm in Auburn, they had to make some changes.

The Hornsby family farm decided to try something new and it's paying off. Along with bringing home an income, they're now able to give back too. (WSFA)

“When we first started farming, we decided to grow every single thing you could grow in Alabama,” said Hornsby. “We really got burned out on that. So what we did, we found produce that we were really able to grow well that we had a market for.”

It’s been working. So well, in fact, they can help others.

“It’sIn 2016, we partnered with pediatrician Dr. Katie Walter to form The Nourish Foundation. It provides produce for food insecure families in our community.”

It’s a business where every penny and every drop of rain matters. But farmers are generous folks.

“I feel like everybody at some point in their lives have struggled. No matter where you came from or what your background is, there’s always been a time when you’ve struggled. To be a parent and struggle, is heartbreaking.”

They all have stories that are a little different, but most of their challenges are the same. There is help out there. The USDA has all kinds of information about programs to help farmers and available loans.

Both farmers in this story want you to know they try to produce the best produce possible and appreciate those who support them.

