Saban and Tide step up to the mic for Day 3 of SEC Media Days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSFA) - Day 3 of SEC Media Days brought the Alabama Crimson Tide to the mic. The Tide is coming off a 2022 Sugar Bowl win but missing the College Football Playoff for just the second time. In Wednesday’s session, Crimson Tide answering several questions, including some pertaining to new coordinators on offense and defense.

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban adding former Notre Dame star quarterback Tommy Rees at quarterback. Saban saying he’s been pleased with the job Rees had done so far with the offense.

“He’s mature, he does a great job presenting to the players and having relationship with players,” said Saban.

The players are noticing a change in philosophy with Rees handling the offense. Junior offensive lineman JC Latham says Rees knows how to play to the team’s strengths.

“It utilizes everybody’s strengths. We do what we gotta do for whatever our strength is to succeed on that play or on series or whatever that might be,” said Latham.

Rees and this offense still faces the challenge of finding a quarterback. Currently, there’s a battle between three players - Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner. Coach Saban recognizes there will be competition and says someone needs to distinguish himself from the pack.

“We need for all of our quarterbacks to develop on our team,” said Saban. “I don’t think anyone separated themselves at this point, but I see improvements with these guys. But we need that on our team; we need a starter and a backup.”

Defensively, Saban and players carrying a great respect for new defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, formerly at Miami (FL), who brings a previous knowledge of the SEC back with him to Tuscaloosa.

“Coach Steele, very experienced coach. Knowledge and experience and, as well as his familiarity with how we do things, is what made it a good choice for us,” said Saban.

Alabama opens the season Sept. 2 against Middle Tennessee State.

