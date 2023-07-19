Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

SEC Media Days: Hugh Freeze talks expectations in first season as Auburn head coach

Auburn broke all-time season ticket record ahead of the 2023 season
Auburn broke all-time season ticket record ahead of the 2023 season
Auburn broke all-time season ticket record ahead of the 2023 season(WBRC)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - It was a familiar sight for Hugh Freeze at the Southeastern Conference Media Days at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Nashville. He’s been a part of the media frenzy during his days at Ole Miss, but this year he took the podium in his first season as Auburn’s new head football coach.

The Tigers added 42 new players to the roster in the offseason thanks in large part to the transfer portal. After some rocky seasons, Freeze looks to mesh a plethora of new faces to get back to winning ways. Auburn fans are hungry to win and see what the Freeze era brings as the school set an all-time record for season ticket holders for the upcoming season.

“The passion that the Auburn people have for this program and their hunger to see it return is evident everywhere you go,” Freeze said. “Listen, for us to sell more season tickets at this point than ever in the history of this program, I don’t think that speaks to me or our staff. I just think that speaks to the face that Auburn people are showing their support.”

Freeze also mentioned that it has not been too hard to recruit players to tee it up at Jordan-Hare Stadium based on the quality of facilities, the school leaders and tradition that Auburn offers.

Another question that will need solving as we enter fall camp is who will start at quarterback for the Tigers come September 2 against UMass. Players have raved about Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne and the leadership qualities that he brings. Freeze likes what they have in the quarterback room alongside sophomore Robby Ashford.

Plenty of changes, but one constant is having Cadillac Williams remain on staff as associate head coach and running backs coach. The Tigers hope to ride off those vibes he brought last year into the new season.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Montgomery city employee was injured by shattered glass after the sanitation truck they were...
Montgomery city employee injured after sanitation truck hit by gunfire
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
U.S. Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to...
Former Montgomery County jail officer arrested on contraband, bribery charges
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor
Montgomery police are investigating two separate overnight shootings.
2 separate overnight shootings under investigation in Montgomery

Latest News

Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt take the stage at SEC Media Days day 2
Basketball stars shine at AHSAA All-Star Sports Week
Auburn Football Head Coach Hugh Freeze addresses the Media in Nashville, Tennessee July 18, 2023
Tigers, Bulldogs headline SEC Media Days day two
Brian Kelly and LSU open the season against Florida State. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Brian Kelly looking to continue Year 2 coaching success at LSU