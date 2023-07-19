Advertise
Young winners take part in 2023 WSFA Weather Camp

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 First Alert Weather team welcomed a dozen young meteorologists-in-training to our Montgomery studios Wednesday to take part in the 2023 WSFA Weather Camp!

The students took part in a day camp filled with fun weather experiments and discussions with our meteorologists.

After a tour of the station, each got the chance to be on-air for a weather report during Alabama Live! at 11 a.m.

Below are some photos and videos from the camp! Thanks to each student who took part!

2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners!
2023 WSFA Weather Camp Winners!(Source: WSFA 12 News)
