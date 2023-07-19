Young winners take part in 2023 WSFA Weather Camp
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 First Alert Weather team welcomed a dozen young meteorologists-in-training to our Montgomery studios Wednesday to take part in the 2023 WSFA Weather Camp!
The students took part in a day camp filled with fun weather experiments and discussions with our meteorologists.
After a tour of the station, each got the chance to be on-air for a weather report during Alabama Live! at 11 a.m.
Below are some photos and videos from the camp! Thanks to each student who took part!
