2 more days of extreme heat

Highs will be on the upper 90s with heat indices well above 100⁰ today and tomorrow
Intense heat lasts through Friday before rain and storms cool us off.
Intense heat lasts through Friday before rain and storms cool us off.
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Brutal and dangerous heat and humidity will dominate the forecast for two more days across all of Central and South Alabama. Unfortunately there won’t be much, if any, heat relief in the form of rain and thunderstorms.

The forecast for today will be very similar to yesterday with plenty of sun, even less of a rain chance and highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will again be up between 105 and 112 degrees. Most locations will likely see heat indices of 100°+ for at least 8 hours today.

It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees both today and tomorrow.
It will feel like it's well above 100 degrees both today and tomorrow.

High temperatures will again soar into the upper 90s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. The heat index will be in the 105 to 112 range. Tomorrow’s rain chance is a little higher than today’s up around 30%. The only negative about that is the highest chance of seeing any rain comes after the hottest part of the day.

I’d look for some showers and storms to develop after 4 p.m. and last through the evening. The highest coverage of rain tomorrow will likely be around dinnertime through the evening hours. Any storms we see could be strong with one or two becoming severe. The main threats will be heavy rain, lightning and strong gusty winds.

Showers and storms are looking more likely Friday after 4 p.m.
Showers and storms are looking more likely Friday after 4 p.m.

Ahead of any rain we have two more days with dangerous heat. It’s the kind of heat that can lead to heat-related illnesses in even the healthiest of people. It will be imperative to practice heat safety and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s for the weekend courtesy of even more showers and storms. The chance of rain will be higher on Saturday up around 60%. Sunday’s rain chance is still sitting around 40%. It’s not going to rain all weekend long, nor will it rain in every single community in all likelihood.

Any storms on Saturday could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Still, I would not cancel any plans, just be aware that storms could throw a wrench in them.

Rain and storms are possible late Friday and throughout the weekend.
Rain and storms are possible late Friday and throughout the weekend.

A return to dry weather with a good deal of sunshine is looking likely heading into next week. High temperatures will return to the middle 90s starting Monday. That should hold for really the entirety of next week. No legitimate chance of rain exists through at least next Thursday.

