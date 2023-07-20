Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.(Casey Patel/National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old man died in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed to 121 degrees at the time of his death.

Park officials suspect heat was a factor in his death, although the Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not determined an official cause yet.

Park officials said the temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121 degrees, but the temperatures inside Golden Canyon where the man was found were “likely much higher” due to the canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. (CNN, KTVN, KSNV, KEYE)

The man, who has not been identified, was found collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes and was carrying a backpack. Officials found his car in the parking lot of the popular hiking trail.

According to a news release, other hikers discovered the man and called 911.

A medical helicopter was unable to respond due to the excessively high temperatures. Park rangers responded and performed CPR and used an AED, but they were unable to save the man.

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.

The 71-year-old man’s death is the second heat-related death in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing child has been found safe.
Missing Autauga County teen found safe
Maps of the GOP's proposed congressional districts were displayed at the Alabama Statehouse...
Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP’s proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court
Calvinette Dixon had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on...
Missing Montgomery woman located Tuesday

Latest News

Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and skull...
Young girl speaks after being severely injured in Fourth of July parade
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner's rented out pool
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the...
RFK Jr. defends himself against complaints of racist and antisemitic online misinformation
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon