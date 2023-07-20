Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama Education Department employee fired after child sex abuse indictment

An employee of the Alabama State Department of Education has been fired after being arrested on...
An employee of the Alabama State Department of Education has been fired after being arrested on a child sex abuse charge.(KTTC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee of the Alabama State Department of Education has been fired after being arrested on a child sex abuse charge.

According to court documents, a grand jury has indicted Marty Decole Wagner, 32, of Montgomery, for sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

“The allegations against Mr. Wagner are serious, tragic and shocking,” a spokesperson for the ALSDE said. “While he was employed by our department for only a few months, Mr. Wagner has been terminated effective immediately. No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

A mug shot for Wagner was not immediately available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing child has been found safe.
Missing Autauga County teen found safe
Maps of the GOP's proposed congressional districts were displayed at the Alabama Statehouse...
Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP’s proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court
Calvinette Dixon had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on...
Missing Montgomery woman located Tuesday

Latest News

Joseph Ray Perkins left an assigned job location in Haleyville at approximately 1:50 a.m....
Escapee from Winston Co. captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Montgomery man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-85
File photo of the Eclectic Police Department.
Eclectic Police Department mourns officer’s ‘sudden’ death
12 Talk: Alabama back-to-school tax free weekend