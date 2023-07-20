Biscuits rally to top Shuckers, 9-8

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another blowout loss looked to be on the way for the Biscuits (44-41), but a fierce rally allowed the Butter and Blue to comeback and defeat the Biloxi Shuckers (42-44) by a score of 9-8 on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Victor Muñoz would not make it far into his eighth start of the season as Biloxi jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Shuckers scored on a wild pitch, two-run double, RBI-single, sacrifice fly, and bases-loaded walk despite only recording five hits in the opening frame.

Patrick Wicklander entered the game for Muñoz after 0.2 innings pitched, as the righty finished the evening with six earned runs allowed off five hits and three walks while recording a strikeout.

Mason Auer put the Biscuits on the board with an RBI-single, but that is all the Butter and Blue could muster as the score stood at 7-1. Montgomery had been outscored 42-15 over their previous 19 innings of play going into the second.

With two outs in the bottom of the third, it looked like the Biscuits would be unable to cut into the deficit, but Heriberto Hernandez launched a 420 ft. three-run home run to right-center field to make the score 7-4. It was Montgomery’s first home run since July 15 against the Tennessee Smokies and Hernandez’s ninth of the season.

Diego Infante cut into the deficit even further with a two-run double to left-center field, putting the Biscuits within one during the bottom of the fifth. However, Jeferson Quero responded with an RBI-single to the wall in left field as the Shuckers made the score 8-6.

Junior Caminero tied the game in the sixth with a two-run single, bringing in Tristan Peters and Ronny Simon to make the score 8-8. The two-run knock makes Caminero the third Biscuit to record multiple RBIs during the game, joining Infante with two and Hernandez with three.

The game remained deadlocked going into the final frame, but Nick Bennett quickly found himself in a bases-loaded situation with one out. In the next at-bat, Peters launched the ball to the warning track in center field, allowing Hernandez to score uncontested and win the game.

The Biscuits tied their largest comeback win of the season after trailing 7-0 in the first inning and set a new season-high for hits with 18. Enmanuel Mejia (3-2) earned the win while Nick Bennett (2-3) recorded the loss as the Butter and Blue evened the series at one game apiece.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will return on Thirsty Thursday, July 20 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The game will feature a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway and a pitching matchup of Logan Workman (1-2) for the Biscuits against Christian Mejias (4-8) for Biloxi.

The rest of the homestand will include a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil’ Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

