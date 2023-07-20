Advertise
Eclectic Police Department mourns officer’s ‘sudden’ death

Cpl. Desmond Bailey died Wednesday, according to a statement released by the department.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eclectic Police Department is mourning the sudden death of one of its police officers. Cpl. Desmond Bailey died Wednesday, according to a statement released by the department.

“Bailey spent his life serving his community, first with the U.S. Marines and then the U.S. Army where he retired as a Colonel,” the department’s social media statement explained. “He later pursued a career with Law Enforcement and began his career with the Prattville Police Department and finished his career with the Eclectic Police Department. His colleagues described him as courageous, selfless, and fearless.”

“Corporal Bailey, you will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, and may God welcome you home,” the social media statement continued. “We love you brother. We will take it from here. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Bailey’s cause of death was not immediately clear. Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

