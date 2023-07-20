Family taking legal action against city of Mobile after Jawan Dallas death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a Theodore man who died after a confrontation with police has taken the first step toward legal action against the city of Mobile, alleging that police officers caused the death with a Taser gun.

The family of Jawan “Ja” Dallas have filed a claim putting the city on notice of allegations of battery, unlawful seizure, unlawful arrest, unlawful use of a Taser and wrongful death. That is a requirement in order to file a lawsuit in state court. There is no such requirement in federal court, and attorneys for the family said they expect to file there soon.

City spokesman Jason Johnson declined to comment, citing Mobile’s policy on responding to litigation.

Lead attorney Harry Daniels, surrounded by what he called a legal “dream team” that included prominent civil rights attorneys Benjamin Crump and John Burris, called for justice.

“We want to send a message to the city of Mobile, Alabama,” he said during a news conference outside of Government Plaza. “It doesn’t matter how far away you are from the large cities, the Gulf Coast. Because, as Dr. King said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Dallas, 36, died on July 2 after a Mobile police officer shot him with a Taser gun while responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress at Plantation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road. On Thursday, the family laid him to rest after a funeral service at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church on Lafayette Street.

Forensic investigators have not yet determined whether the Taser was the cause of death, but Daniels told reporters Thursday that there is no doubt.

“A man is dead, 36 years old, whose being buried today,” he said. “Should not have happened. … The bells of justice are going to ring in Mobile, Alabama.”

Mobile Police Paul Prine said earlier this month that the officers had a legitimate reason to question Dallas and that the officers could have used deadly force but showed restraint. He said Dallas resisted and attempted to wrest control of the officer’s Taser.

“I think it’s important to note that at the moment Mr. Dallas attempted to take the Taser from the officers, the officers restrained themselves very well and had every right under the policy and under state law to implement deadly force,” he said. “And they didn’t do it.”

Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tyre Nichols and Breonna Taylor, suggested that police responding to the trailer park in Theodore engaged in racial stereotyping.

“Jawan Dallas’ life matters,” he said. “The fact that you can be a person who’s committed no crime but yet sentenced to death – we believe because he fit a certain description of what police think are criminals. And that’s being a black man in America.”

Crump renewed calls for the public release of police body camera footage. City officials have reviewed that video but in keeping with longstanding policy have not make it public.

“If you have nothing to hide, why not show the video?” he asked, later chanting, “Don’t say no mo, so show the video.”

Burris, who represented Rodney King in a police brutality case against the Los Angeles Police Department, said he is concerned Dallas’ death might not be an isolated incident.

“I also believe that this discovery will determine whether or not this is a systemic issue that exists here in terms of the use of the Taser, itself, whether it’s used willy-nilly, whether it’s used arbitrarily – when it’s used when it ought not be used,” he said.

Robert Clopton, the head of the Mobile County chapter of the NAACP, said he also believes race played a role in Dallas’ death.

“There is no color to wrong,” he said. “However, as it applied to diversity, equity and inclusion, it seems that from time to time, your pigmentation of the color your skin predicates or dictates the action the discipline that will be distilled or put upon you – up to an including taking your life.”

Bishop William Barber noted it was not just black witnesses who have criticized the officers’ conduct.

“The witnesses are white,” he said. “The most vocal witnesses are white.”

