‘Game changer’: Major expansion to fiber network access in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tech company C Spire announced a major expansion to its fiber network of high-speed internet in Montgomery.

Leaders are calling it a “game changer” and a sign that Montgomery is an emerging technology hub.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the city’s goal is to position the community as a leader in technology and innovation.

“A place as a viable home for corporations, philanthropic entities, as well as entrepreneurs on the cutting edge. And those corporations now include C Spire,” said Reed.

Wednesday the city and C Spire came together to celebrate the company’s next phase of growth in the capital city after recently acquiring Troy Cable.

“Their world-class fiber network will be a game changer, not only for Montgomery but for the River Region, as well as central Alabama.”

C Spire is expanding its fiber network and ultra-fast broadband internet across the city. Leaders say this move will benefit both businesses and residents.

“So today, we’re at approximately 2,200 businesses and residences that can connect with a top residential speed of eight gigs,” said Chad Copeland. “By the end of the year, we will have as many as 3,400 homes and businesses that will be able to connect to the C Spire fiber network.”

And when it comes to economic development, this investment is expected to bring a big boost.

“I have to say what a tremendous additional milestone this is in our economic development path forward,” said Anna Buckalew, president of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.

“These are things we need to be competitive and things that we need to be relevant,” said Mayor Reed.

As part of today’s event, C Spire also presented a $5,000 donation to the Exploratory Lab at Dalraida Elementary School.

C Spire has customers in 35 states, but their main focus is on Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

