Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Game changer’: Major expansion to fiber network access in Montgomery

Tech company C Spire announced a major expansion to its fiber network of high-speed internet in Montgomery.
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tech company C Spire announced a major expansion to its fiber network of high-speed internet in Montgomery.

Leaders are calling it a “game changer” and a sign that Montgomery is an emerging technology hub.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says the city’s goal is to position the community as a leader in technology and innovation.

“A place as a viable home for corporations, philanthropic entities, as well as entrepreneurs on the cutting edge. And those corporations now include C Spire,” said Reed.

Wednesday the city and C Spire came together to celebrate the company’s next phase of growth in the capital city after recently acquiring Troy Cable.

“Their world-class fiber network will be a game changer, not only for Montgomery but for the River Region, as well as central Alabama.”

C Spire is expanding its fiber network and ultra-fast broadband internet across the city. Leaders say this move will benefit both businesses and residents.

“So today, we’re at approximately 2,200 businesses and residences that can connect with a top residential speed of eight gigs,” said Chad Copeland. “By the end of the year, we will have as many as 3,400 homes and businesses that will be able to connect to the C Spire fiber network.”

And when it comes to economic development, this investment is expected to bring a big boost.

“I have to say what a tremendous additional milestone this is in our economic development path forward,” said Anna Buckalew, president of the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.

“These are things we need to be competitive and things that we need to be relevant,” said Mayor Reed.

As part of today’s event, C Spire also presented a $5,000 donation to the Exploratory Lab at Dalraida Elementary School.

C Spire has customers in 35 states, but their main focus is on Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
A Montgomery city employee was injured by shattered glass after the sanitation truck they were...
Montgomery city employee injured after sanitation truck hit by gunfire
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
U.S. Marshals say Timothy Bernard Summerlin is charged with conspiracy to provide contraband to...
Former Montgomery County jail officer arrested on contraband, bribery charges
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell in the clothes she was last seen in on the night of July 13
Carlee’s parents say police are pursuing her abductor

Latest News

Overcoming Poverty: Alabama farmers get creative to do what they love
Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love has named the people who have filed paperwork in the...
List of qualified Montgomery mayoral, City Council candidates released
Pickens County neighbors voice concerns about local healthcare
Alabama lawmakers hear from Pickens County on effort to re-open medical center
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance