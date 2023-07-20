Good Samaritan saves 3 year old from drowning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 3-year-old was found drowning in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday and was rescued by a good Samaritan.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, authorities were called to the Bridlebrook neighborhood in response to a 3-year-old found in the neighborhood pool. The child was pulled from the pool by a good Samaritan. That person performed CPR on the child until the authorities arrived on the scene. First responders then took the child to a local hospital for medical treatment.

No further information is available at this time.

