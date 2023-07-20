Gov. Ivey signs bill that further defines the crime of child abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a case that stunned many of us. Children abused at the hands of those who were supposed to take care of them. Now the Journey Daycare case has sparked a new bill on child abuse. Governor Kay Ivey signed it Thursday.

Behind the doors of Journey Church Daycare in Prattville, investigators say children were hit and shoved. The women responsible, Alice Sorrells, Leah Livingston and Susan Baker, were caretakers at the daycare.

“We had children who couldn’t talk, they were so small, they couldn’t tell us this hurt,” said C.J. Robinson, 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

Video evidence uncovered the abuse. The case led District Attorney C.J. Robinson to push for stronger punishment for those who abuse children.

“We had over 100 years of prosecuting experience around the table. And we spent six hours trying to figure out is this a felony? How can we make this a felony because when you see it, it hurts you, like it hurts your soul,” said Robinson.

Robinson helped write a bill that further defines the crime of child abuse. It provides greater protections for children under the age of six and to any child under 18 who is nonverbal or has a mental deficiency. The legislature passed it in the regular session and on Thursday, Governor Ivey held a ceremonial bill signing.

“I think it’s just reassurance that you did the right thing. And now other people pay attention and the legislature agreed and children will be protected in the future because of what we did,” said Robinson.

Robinson says the passage of this bill gives a voice to the victims and their families.

“They couldn’t tell us it hurt, but their voices will be heard forever by the passage of this law,” Robinson said.

All three women in this case were convicted of two felony counts of child abuse and five misdemeanor counts of failure to report child abuse. The judge sentenced them each to 20 years.

This bill didn’t create a new law. It adds language to an existing law to give prosecutors more tools to hold people who hurt children accountable.

The governor signed more than a dozen bills in all Thursday, including the one that gradually reduces the sales tax on food.

