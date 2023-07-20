Advertise
Lee County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding missing Valley man

Donnie Estes
Donnie Estes(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Valley man.

According to officials, 36-year-old Donald Wayne “Donnie” Estes was reported missing on July 8.

His last know whereabouts are unknown at this time.

However, authorities describe him as weighing about 165 lbs and being 6′2.

Anyone with information on Estes’s whereabouts should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or 334-737-7150.

