Montgomery man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-85

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Macon County has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

According to ALEA, 34-year-old Jefferson Houston was killed when the Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the road and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

It happened on Interstate 85 near mile marker 29, about 10 miles west of Tuskegee. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

