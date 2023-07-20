Advertise
Nonprofit hosts community debate on proposed Montgomery youth curfew

A local nonprofit hosted a community debate on the proposed youth curfew for Montgomery.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The idea of a citywide youth curfew has sparked discussions in Montgomery. Many people expressed their opinions at Destiny Driven Inc.’s community debate Wednesday night.

Some people say they believe curfews are necessary to reduce crime among youth and implement structure in the community.

“A curfew, when thoughtfully designed and effectively enforced, can serve as a powerful tool,” said LAMP High School junior Aaron Fullard.

There are other people who say that citywide curfews would be ineffective, but instead would cause conflict between police and youth.

“Children nowadays are suffering from mental health issues, maybe not coming from stable households and things of that sort,” said Carver High School junior Zyasia Belser.

Adults at the community debate were also split on the decision, saying that “a curfew would be great,” but they do not believe in harsh punishments on children for being out past curfew.

“A lot of these modern day parents have gotten soft,” said Tobarie Burton.

Both Belser and Fullard said they want to encourage their peers to come to a Montgomery City Council meeting to voice their opinion for or against the curfew.

