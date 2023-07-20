SEC Media Days: Saban talks new offensive coordinator, quarterback battle before the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - It’s up in the air whether or not Alabama head football coach Nick Saban received more questions about his well-documented trip to Italy this summer or who will be the starting quarterback come the 2023 season.

Saban did mention that there were plenty of “Roll Tides” exchanged during his offseason vacation, and who knows? Maybe the eyes of the world will be on the Crimson Tide program as far as who will be named QB1. Offensive lineman JC Latham said the team is overall hungry to get back in a position to win a national title.

The close losses to Tennessee and LSU that ultimately knocked Alabama out of the Playoff conversation is serving as enough motivation in the offseason for the Crimson Tide players.

“It motivates us a lot,” Latham said. “I’d be the first to say that we needed to play with more discipline, especially myself. I had way too many penalties and, every single day in practice, and every single day in workouts, or whatever it might be, we have more guys that are trying to be more disciplined and hold each other more accountable.”

A change in coordinators isn’t a new concept for Saban and Alabama. The Tide’s new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees comes from Notre Dame and with the ongoing quarterback battle, he will look to get this offense rolling again.

When it comes to which quarterback has the edge at the moment, Saban told the media that no one has stood out among the rest just yet. But he likes what he’s seeing from the development of this new offense under his new coordinator.

“He’s a very good quarterback coach in terms of helping guys improve at that position, which I think is critical,” Saban said. “We don’t have any issues, he’s very respectful of what we want to do and how we want to do it. The guy is hungry and wants to learn. I think he’s one of the brightest young coaches I’ve been around in a long time.”

Alabama kicks off its season September 2 against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

