Shuckers rout Biscuits, 13-6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After allowing 11 runs two days before, the Biscuits (43-41) surrendered 13 more to the Biloxi Shuckers (42-43) during a 13-6 rout on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Biloxi recorded three consecutive hits against Sean Hunley to open the first inning, but it was a single from Jeferson Quero that brought in the first run. Noah Campbell followed with an RBI-forceout and Zavier Warren brought in another run on an RBI-double to make the score 3-0.

The action picked back up in the third when Ethan Murray singled on a groundball into center field, bringing in Campbell from second base. Isaac Collins put two more runs on the board with an RBI-double as the Shuckers took a 6-0 lead into the fourth.

Hunley surrendered a season-high six runs and tied his season-high for hits in a game with six while recording a season-low for strikeouts with one. Antonio Jimenez entered the game in his place and the Shuckers found more success.

After recording two early outs in the top of the fourth, Jimenez surrendered three-straight home runs to Lamar Sparks, Jackson Chourio, and Tyler Black. It was the most home runs allowed in an inning this season for Montgomery as the deficit grew to 10 runs.

The Biscuits put together some momentum in the fifth inning when Tanner Murray fired an RBI-single to right field. Heriberto Hernandez immediately followed with another RBI-knock, and Murray scored on a sacrifice fly from Ronny Simon to make the score 10-3.

Jimenez surrendered his fourth home run of the night to Murray as Biloxi looked to make up for the runs allowed in the top of the sixth. Later in the inning, a wild pitch from Graeme Stinson allowed Carlos D. Rodriguez to score and Black brought in his second RBI of the day with a single as the Shuckers made the score 13-3.

Murray’s home run tied the team-high for most home runs allowed in a game with four, which occurred two times before in April and May with both coming against the Tennessee Smokies.

Montgomery found success again in the bottom of the sixth after a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch cut the deficit down to eight runs. Simon followed with an RBI-single to make the score 13-6 going into the final stretch.

Three-straight scoreless innings for both teams were capped off by a one-two-three ninth inning for Russell Smith as the Shuckers claimed the victory. Myers earned the win after striking out 11 while Hunley recorded the loss.

Biloxi finished the night with 16 hits and Montgomery finished with 17 strikeouts. The former ties a season-high that was set on April 30 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and matched on May 7 against Biloxi. The latter was two away from tying a season-high that was also set on May 7 against the Shuckers.

The Biscuits and Shuckers will run it back on Wednesday, July 19 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. The game will feature Victor Muñoz (7-6) for the Biscuits against James Meeker (4-3) for Biloxi.

The rest of the homestand will include a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil’ Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

