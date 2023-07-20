What comes next for Selma’s ‘temporarily closed’ performing arts center?

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma’s Larry D. Striplin Performing Arts Center, home to the Walton Theater, was once a place audiences could go watch a movie or a live performance, but now a sign out front says it is “temporarily closed.”

“It’s unfortunate, but we have grown used to our favorite things closing,” said Madison Faile, who grew up in Selma.

He said it is discouraging for the local arts community. His mother taught dance classes at the Walton.

Faile also remembers when Kitti Windham, the daughter of well-known Alabama author Kathryn Tucker Windham, led a community theater program in the building.

“For a lot of us, it was the first place where you were introduced to live theater,” Faile said.

Now, structural issues have forced the building to close. City officials say heavy rain has caused major problems.

“The ceilings on the inside of the building began to collapse, and when that happened, the building inspector declared it unsafe,” said Mayor James Perkins. “And so I acknowledged we needed to shut it down.”

The mayor said delayed maintenance and finance problems led to the damage, something Faile said he believes could have been prevented if city leaders had stepped in sooner.

“I love how we’re going to deem the movie theater unsafe, but so many other buildings in Selma which are very unsafe are fine,” Faile said.

Selma residents will now have to travel to Montgomery or Prattville to watch a movie on the big screen.

“That is revenue that the city desperately needs right now,” Faile said. “Selma needs the price of an admission ticket, no matter how inexpensive that is.”

The mayor said the community can expect additional public hearings on the city’s budget and how they spend the public’s money.

Perkins said he hopes Selma’s citizens will be willing to fund repair efforts. Sometimes these repairs can take some time. Back in 2021, the Selma Convention Center saw damage after a natural gas company says a technical issue caused an explosion.

The mayor said he hopes the convention center will open again in the next month or so.

