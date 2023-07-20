Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wiregrass woman has found a kidney

You may remember the “Have a Heart. Give a Kidney” billboards that were all over the Wiregrass a year ago. Betty Jo “Jody” Millette, the face on that billboard,
By Cailey Wright
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You may remember the “Have a Heart. Give a Kidney” billboards that were all over the Wiregrass a year ago.

Betty Jo “Jody” Millette, the face on that billboard, has a kidney match.

Having a match doesn’t always guarantee the ideal outcome. This is Millette’s second match with a kidney donor.

She found her first match at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. The doctors decided not to do the surgery because of the risks of heart failure.

“Some days are very heartbreaking,” Millette said. “You know, I was very heartbroken when UAB told me that because I have tried, and I worked so hard. You just must keep going, and you just must believe in God and let God do His work.”

After two more tests, she will know if they can move forward with the procedure.

Both Millette and her doctor say that will improve her quality of life. Right now, her kidneys can’t filter toxins from her body.

Without a functioning kidney, she goes to the clinic 12 hours a week with needles in her arms that filter her blood.

She has been doing this for eight years. Millette says it is taking a toll on her mind, body, and spirit.

Though she has a match, she asks that people get tested and possibly improve someone else’s life. UAB takes living donor donations, and so does Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing child has been found safe.
Missing Autauga County teen found safe
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County
Maps of the GOP's proposed congressional districts were displayed at the Alabama Statehouse...
Black lawmakers say Alabama GOP’s proposed new congressional map insults the Supreme Court

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
Morning Smile: Prattville High School student releases debut country single
Many are wondering what could be next in the Carlee Russell missing persons case.
Former U.S. Attorney gives insight into what could be next in Carlee Russell case