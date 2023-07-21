1 dead, 1 arrested in deadly Friday morning Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot Friday morning before later dying from his injuries at an area hospital, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 6100 block of Eric Lane around 10 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found the victim, Craig Adair, 41, of Montgomery, in life-threatening condition. Adair was transported for medical treatment but did not survive.

MPD said it had a suspect in custody within an hour. That suspect, Kendrick Moorer, 28, also of Montgomery, is now charged with capital murder.

Moorer is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

An investigation is ongoing. No motive in the case has been released.

