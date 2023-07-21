Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 dead, 1 arrested in deadly Friday morning Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged Kendrick Moorer with capital murder.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A murder investigation is underway after a man was shot Friday morning before later dying from his injuries at an area hospital, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the 6100 block of Eric Lane around 10 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. On scene, they found the victim, Craig Adair, 41, of Montgomery, in life-threatening condition. Adair was transported for medical treatment but did not survive.

MPD said it had a suspect in custody within an hour. That suspect, Kendrick Moorer, 28, also of Montgomery, is now charged with capital murder.

Moorer is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

An investigation is ongoing. No motive in the case has been released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eclectic Police Department is mourning the death of Cpl. Desmond Bailey.
Alabama police officer whose unit helped capture Saddam Hussein dies
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax
Montgomery man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-85
Many are wondering what could be next in the Carlee Russell missing persons case.
Former U.S. Attorney gives insight into what could be next in Carlee Russell case
Marty Decole Wagner
Alabama Education Department employee fired after child sex abuse indictment

Latest News

Cpl. Desmond Bailey joined the Prattville Police Department in 2018. He moved to the Eclectic...
Alabama officer fondly remembered following sudden death
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Montgomery police arrest capital murder suspect
County Road 12: Military veterans get chance to fish with pros