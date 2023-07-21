Advertise
An update on the Birmingham Firefighter who remains in the hospital after being shot during his shift

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are now learning more about Jamal Jones, the other firefighter who was struck by bullets eight days ago while working at Fire Station 9.

Jamal is still in the hospital, but those I spoke with say he remains in good spirit. One source told me today he recently had another surgery on his leg.

I am told his family has been key during this time; both his wife and kids there supporting him.

I also spoke with one of his battalion chiefs at Station 9. Battalion Chief William Lipscomb couldn’t be more complimentary of Jamal’s effort at the station.

“He was a very hard worker. He was a giving person and when he came to work, when he came on duty to get on that truck, he came with the mindsight that he would do whatever it took to serve the citizens of Birmingham.”

I asked what he would ask of the community, he simply said to keep Jamal and the Birmingham Fire community in your thoughts and prayers.

I asked what he would to say to Jamal; he simply said “that I love you” and that he would go tell him that after our interview.

