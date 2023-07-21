Advertise
Biden names CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet

FILE - Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks during a Senate Intelligence...
FILE - Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 8, 2023. President Joe Biden has elevated Burns to his Cabinet. It's a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden elevated CIA Director William Burns to his Cabinet on Friday, a symbolic move that underscores the intelligence chief’s influence and his work in U.S. support for Ukraine.

In a statement, Biden said Burns had “harnessed intelligence to give our country a critical strategic advantage” and credited his “clear, straightforward analysis that prioritizes the safety and security of the American people.”

Burns has been a central figure in the Biden administration, particularly in the White House strategy to declassify intelligence findings that Russia was intending to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A career diplomat and former ambassador to Russia, Burns was sent to Moscow months before the war to warn Russian President Vladimir Putin of Washington’s analysis.

In the nearly 18 months since Putin invaded, the U.S. has provided intelligence support to Ukraine along with weapons and ammunition. Burns has gone to Kyiv repeatedly to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He was also sent in November 2022 to warn Russia not to use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Burns is known to meet with Biden regularly and often briefs him directly on Ukraine and other world issues. As a Cabinet member, he will serve alongside Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, whose office sets direction for the CIA and other members of the U.S. intelligence community.

“The President’s announcement today recognizes the essential contributions to national security the Central Intelligence Agency makes every day, and reflects his confidence in our work,” Burns said in a statement. “I am honored to serve in this role, representing the tremendous work of our intelligence officers.”

Not all administrations have had top intelligence officials in their Cabinet. Former President Donald Trump included his directors of national intelligence and CIA directors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

