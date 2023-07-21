Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors of Carlee Russell are speaking out about her disappearance and their neighborhood.

Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department released new information in the Carlee Russell case.

Many of the neighbors I spoke with Thursday say they are happy the Russell family is reunited despite the recent news from Hoover PD. However, they want their quiet streets back.

Anna Parker has lived in this area for quite some time now, she says she wants her neighborhood to go back to the way it was.

“I would love our street back. We’ve had a lot more traffic and I’m not saying anything bad about the family, but we just want our neighborhood back,” Parker said. “I want my quiet street and my quiet neighborhood.”

Parker says as a parent of two young adults that if it was her kid who went missing, she would be in agony, praying every day for their safe return.

“That’s what it’s all about. That’s what we prayed for, and I can’t be upset when God answers our prayers and he did,” Parker said. “So, I’m very happy for them, that she’s back and they know where she is.

Other neighbors agreed with Parker and said this was the most traffic and attention their neighborhood has ever seen.

However, they realize as time goes by, things will go back to normal.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eclectic Police Department is mourning the death of Cpl. Desmond Bailey.
Alabama police officer whose unit helped capture Saddam Hussein dies
Montgomery man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-85
On June 20, 2023, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill to gradually cut the state’s grocery sales tax...
Governor signs bill to cut Alabama’s grocery tax
Many are wondering what could be next in the Carlee Russell missing persons case.
Former U.S. Attorney gives insight into what could be next in Carlee Russell case
Marty Decole Wagner
Alabama Education Department employee fired after child sex abuse indictment

Latest News

Morning Smile: Congratulations Verdelle on 48 years with WSFA 12 News
Alabama’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend starts today
The Alabama Retail Association says this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday...
Alabama’s 2023 back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday
Back to school sales tax holiday happening now through Sunday
The Alabama Supreme Court last week issued a death warrant for James Barber, 54, authorizing...
James Barber executed by lethal injection at correctional facility in Atmore