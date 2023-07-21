Carlee Russell neighbors speaking out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors of Carlee Russell are speaking out about her disappearance and their neighborhood.

Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department released new information in the Carlee Russell case.

Many of the neighbors I spoke with Thursday say they are happy the Russell family is reunited despite the recent news from Hoover PD. However, they want their quiet streets back.

Anna Parker has lived in this area for quite some time now, she says she wants her neighborhood to go back to the way it was.

“I would love our street back. We’ve had a lot more traffic and I’m not saying anything bad about the family, but we just want our neighborhood back,” Parker said. “I want my quiet street and my quiet neighborhood.”

Parker says as a parent of two young adults that if it was her kid who went missing, she would be in agony, praying every day for their safe return.

“That’s what it’s all about. That’s what we prayed for, and I can’t be upset when God answers our prayers and he did,” Parker said. “So, I’m very happy for them, that she’s back and they know where she is.

Other neighbors agreed with Parker and said this was the most traffic and attention their neighborhood has ever seen.

However, they realize as time goes by, things will go back to normal.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.