Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing child has been found safe.
Missing Autauga County teen found safe
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a man’s body was...
Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Grady
Calvinette Dixon had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on...
Missing Montgomery woman located Tuesday

Latest News

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple gets first apartment together
A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.
100+ firefighters battle large fire at Arizona propane business
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted of attacking police during Capitol riot
Propane Fire.
Evacuations underway due to massive fire at Phoenix propane business