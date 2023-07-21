Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Explaining the FedNow instant payment service

The Federal Reserve has launched the instant payment service FedNow.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People can now get their money faster than ever thanks to the launch of a payment service called FedNow.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve launched the system, which can help Americans get their money instantly rather than waiting one or two business days. It’s successful in Europe and Asia, and now the United States will use the system now.

“It is a brand new, shall we call it a superinformation high-speed highway for payments, that the Fed has launched in an effort to modernize its payment systems opportunities for all of us, " said Scott Latham, president and CEO of the Alabama Bankers Association.

Latham said people who use it can now get their paycheck in minutes, and cash a check much quicker than before, much like an app people already use in the U.S.

“Similarly, Venmo or PayPal or other apps like that, are really kind of intermediaries, if you will. They’re exchanging those transactions and then ultimately settling with their own financial institutions. I’m not saying this eliminates those, but it allows another high-speed highway, if you will, for the flow of these transactions,” said Latham.

Not everyone will reap the benefits of the fednow program immediately. Latham said for now, only certain banks are part of the pilot program.

Tuscaloosa-based Bryant Bank is the only Alabama financial institution that is participating.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing child has been found safe.
Missing Autauga County teen found safe
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a man’s body was...
Death investigation underway after man’s body found in Grady
Calvinette Dixon had been last seen leaving her residence in the 3000 block of Fountain Lane on...
Missing Montgomery woman located Tuesday

Latest News

Montgomery was officially recognized as a Great American Defense Community at Montgomery...
Montgomery selected as 2023 Great American Defense Community
The highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores of the week.
Food for Thought - July 20
The Federal Reserve has launched the instant payment service FedNow.
Explaining the FedNow instant payment service
Montgomery has been recognized for making a difference in the lives of service members, their...
Montgomery selected as 2023 Great American Defense Community