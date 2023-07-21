Explaining the FedNow instant payment service

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People can now get their money faster than ever thanks to the launch of a payment service called FedNow.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve launched the system, which can help Americans get their money instantly rather than waiting one or two business days. It’s successful in Europe and Asia, and now the United States will use the system now.

“It is a brand new, shall we call it a superinformation high-speed highway for payments, that the Fed has launched in an effort to modernize its payment systems opportunities for all of us, " said Scott Latham, president and CEO of the Alabama Bankers Association.

Latham said people who use it can now get their paycheck in minutes, and cash a check much quicker than before, much like an app people already use in the U.S.

“Similarly, Venmo or PayPal or other apps like that, are really kind of intermediaries, if you will. They’re exchanging those transactions and then ultimately settling with their own financial institutions. I’m not saying this eliminates those, but it allows another high-speed highway, if you will, for the flow of these transactions,” said Latham.

Not everyone will reap the benefits of the fednow program immediately. Latham said for now, only certain banks are part of the pilot program.

Tuscaloosa-based Bryant Bank is the only Alabama financial institution that is participating.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.